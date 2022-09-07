DG1 entered SEA markets with the event in Kuala Lumpur showcasing revolutionary technologies to move SMEs online.

DG1 successfully launched its Malaysian office to offer revolutionary online business tools for SMEs. New technologies to reimagine the usability of online tools will help SMEs in the region globalize their business. Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and other online business tools will be challenged seriously by the DG1 technology powered by AI.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DG1 office in Kuala Lumpur: DG1 has opened its doors and office at 7-3A, Binjai 8 Premium Soho, 2, Lorong Binjai, 50450, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Malaysia has a higher Internet penetration rate (89 percent) than many other countries in Southeast Asia (Statista, 2022). As more and more Malaysians go online to buy products and services, as well as technological advancements resulting in a growing internet penetration rate, the Malaysian eCommerce market is in a better position than ever before.

All-in-one Digital Growth Platform and Data Ownership for SMEs in the region: Business today is run with the help of data. Controlling your business's sales and marketing mechanisms and owning your data is crucial to your company. Without data-driven insights, your business will become a thing of the past. A complete understanding of your marketing ROI can be very challenging, but it can be much easier if you have the right tools with data ownership.

AI Business Assistant: With its new eBusiness solution, DG1, a leading global digital growth platform, offers Malaysian SMEs a complete set of tools to establish, manage, and grow their online businesses using AI Business Assistant.

Existing users can now make use of enhancements to AI technology, which will assist with the features and more customization options and flexibility. Users can navigate the DG1 app using voice commands only with the voice assistant in the DG1 mobile app. Those who use the mobile app can utilize, review their statistics, send push notifications, and send messages.

"Today, we are one step closer to our vision to reimagine usability and make online tools easy to use for every single small business owner around the world. I'm so proud of our global teams that made this technology accessible and feasible worldwide," said Gregor Zebic, DG1 Group Holdings Inc Founder and CEO.

New users, who do not yet have DG1 accounts, will also be able to start a free trial directly from the app if they have not done so already. As a result, they will have access to new advanced eCommerce features in one efficient platform.

Further, DG1 has partnered with leading international payment provider, BillPlz, a platform that allows merchants to integrate each layer of their online payment system with any provider/processor to assist in their sales efforts. The payment platform is widely used in Malaysia.

The entire system was designed to guide users and empower online growth based on changing usability and making SMEs active in their online world.

As the most comprehensive platform for creating your dreams online, DG1 helps to set the future for all types of users and businesses. Keeping up with the ever-changing marketing trends and business climate is much easier and faster with AI tools working side-by-side with users.

"We are happy to reduce the dependency of Malaysian SMEs upon marketplaces by giving them their own D2C platform where they can grow their brand and their own loyal customer base. Jom Malaysia!" said Athirah Kamarudin, DG1 Malaysia Deputy CEO.

DG1 Group is open to partnerships and investments to support its global expansion.

