NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) September 06, 2022

Dr. Deborah Houk, MD, provides exceptional medical care in Naples, FL as an Internal Medicine Hospitalist Physician. She currently sees inpatients at Physicians Regional Medical Center and is expanding to provide care for those at Naples Community Hospital. Along with her expertise in a vast array of common medical conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, COPD, cancer, blood conditions, and more, she also specializes in individualized coaching, mentorship, and helping others become their best selves.

Dr. Houk is board certified in Internal Medicine. Dr. Houk received both her undergraduate and master's degrees from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, within 4 years. From there, she relocated to Washington, D.C., where she earned her medical degree at The George Washington University. Dr. Houk then completed her internship and residency training in internal medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. Dr. Houk then became the Director of Hospital Medicine at the prestigious Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans before moving to Naples, Florida, and taking on her role as a hospitalist for the Naples community and an executive committee member of Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists.

Learn more about Dr. Deborah Houk by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/mdmember/dr-deborah-houk/

ABOUT HAUTE MD NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute MD, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/mdmember/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/internal_medicine_expert_dr_deborah_houk_joins_exclusive_haute_md_network/prweb18882653.htm

