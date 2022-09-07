Robert M. Davis, a successful entrepreneur and businessperson launches an enlightening book about business, markets, investing, and client service

Robert M. Davis, the founder of a Portland Maine based company, R. M. Davis Inc., launches his debut book, "I MADE HOUSE CALLS," to enlighten the readers about his successful business journey. Stepping into the professional world has never been easy. Thanks to the internet and modern technology, however, more individuals are now focused on starting a businesses. And it is achievable, as an ocean of knowledge is just a click away. Things were not as easy and smooth a half century ago. Nevertheless, people with determination and a sense of purpose have achieved success in all eras. One such successful entrepreneur and business person is Robert M. Davis.

Robert M. Davis is a professional businessman and a successful entrepreneur. He founded his own financial investment company, R. M. Davis, Inc., at age of 38 following his education and apprenticeship with two other financial institutions. Davis had a passion for business and finance. He deeply believed in his mission and ended his formal career as CEO of the largest, privately owned wealth management firm in northern New England.

His enthusiasm and experience inspired him to share his 56 years of excellence in his book, "I MADE HOUSE CALLS." From the very start, this book will grasp your interest as it gives you insight into the journey Davis took along his path to success. Every chapter and stage of this inspirational book is full of lessons that can help you overcome corporate and financial dilemmas, and understand popular myths. Entrepreneurs can benefit from this book; how to start and maintain a company, and how to be a good portfolio manager.

The book also features many statistics and graphic formats to showcase historical and recent market and financial trends. From principles of stock markets to investment management and a vast era and history of business and economy, this book illustrates everything perfectly.

"Ultimately, the keys to success or failure would be integrity and trust. These values could only be earned over time, but they could be lost at a moment’s notice," writes Davis in the book.

This book would be an ideal fit for people or students seeking pure and unbiased advice to enter the financial and professional world and succeed. The only remaining ingredient would be dedication and commitment.

