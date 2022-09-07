Smith to Exhibit at Electronica India 2022 – Booth EJ07

Smith will showcase its shortage-sourcing support and supply chain services in Delhi

September 06, 2022

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its exhibition at Electronica India 2022 in Delhi, India. While the company has previously exhibited numerous times at this leading, international industry gathering's trade fairs in China and Munich, this will be Smith's first appearance at the event in India.

"Over the last few years, India has become a major hub in the technology sphere," said Nikhil Dahima, General Manager of Smith's Bangalore office. "We are excited for the opportunity to engage with our customers in the region and showcase our comprehensive supply chain services and programs."

Smith representatives will be on-hand at booth EJ07 to demonstrate the company's shortage-sourcing capabilities, inventory-management solutions, and systems-based quality program.

"The ongoing shortages have put a tremendous strain on the electronics supply chain, and our customers continue to rely on Smith's vast market-intelligence data, global network of trusted suppliers, and robust functionality and authenticity testing to procure the components they need," said Nikhil. "Electronica India offers a unique opportunity for Smith to interact with existing and potential customers and help them to solve their most pressing supply chain challenges."

WHAT: Electronica India 2022

WHEN: Wednesday, September 21 – Friday, September 23, 2022

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Booth EJ07

India Expo Mart

Plot No. 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, IN 201306

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

