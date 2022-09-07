BuzzFeed, Inc. to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

BuzzFeed, Inc. (the "Company") BZFD, a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced that its Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, President Marcela Martin, and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will participate in the upcoming BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.

The company will host meetings at this event, in addition to a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 7:30PM ET with Mr. Peretti and Mrs. Martin. A live webcast and replay of this fireside chat presentation will be accessible on BuzzFeed, Inc.'s Investor Relations website at investors.buzzfeed.com.

