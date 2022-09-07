Digital Content Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.06% by 2025, Driven by Increasing Number of Smart Connected Devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Content Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The digital content market share is expected to increase by USD 594.11 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. The key factor driving the digital content market is the increasing number of smart connected devices which is expected to become more than 20 billion by 2020. Owing to the increase in the number of smart connected devices, it becomes easier to watch online content on tablets, laptops, or smartphones. Thus, the demand for digital content will increase as it offers flexibility to end-users in terms of place and time. End-user industries such as education and IT are experiencing significant improvements in their business processes owing to the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) analytics. Smart devices are affordable in both developed and developing nations, which is the reason for the high penetration rate of these devices. However, factors such as piracy issues may impede market growth. Piracy has been threatening the video, game, text, and audio content industries for years. File sharing, copying, and downloading from illegal online sources are big challenges to digital content service providers.

Digital Content Market- Segmentation Analysis

The digital content market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Market Landscape (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content).

Revenue Generating Segment - The digital content market share growth of digital video content will be significant for revenue generation. Leading players such as Netflix, Amazon.com, and HULU are upgrading their content and innovating new business models. The availability of various subscription options and premium content has led to an increase in the demand for OTT video services. The segment's growth is attributed to the extensive development in high-speed broadband infrastructure and telecom network infrastructure, with the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies.

Regional Highlights - 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital content in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors will facilitate the digital content market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Digital Content Market- Vendor Analysis

The digital content market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Activision Blizzard Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Amazon.com Inc.



Apple Inc.



Baidu Inc.



Comcast Corp.



Microsoft Corp.



Netflix Inc.



Sony Corp.



The Walt Disney Co.

Digital Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 594.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Content type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Content type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Content type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Content type

5.3 Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Digital video content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Digital game content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Digital text content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Digital audio content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Content type

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Content type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 47: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 61: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Baidu Inc.

Exhibit 66: Baidu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Baidu Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Baidu Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 71: Comcast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Comcast Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Comcast Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Netflix Inc.

Exhibit 81: Netflix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Netflix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Netflix Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 85: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Comcast Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 90: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

