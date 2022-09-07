Careaga Plastic Surgery Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Body Experts From Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Careaga Plastic Surgery, continues their partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in their fourth year.

DANIEL CAREAGA, M.D.

DOUBLE BOARD-CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEON

Dr. Daniel Careaga is an award-winning plastic surgeon who specializes in a range of body, face, and breast procedures. By utilizing his extensive experience in all these fields, Dr. Careaga has gained a reputation for being a meticulous plastic surgeon with a powerful practice: Careaga Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Careaga holds a rare double board certification in plastic surgery. With the experience of over 8,000 successful operations performed, Dr. Careaga knows beauty and what his patients want.

"I don't believe in cookie-cutter surgery. Each patient has a different body and face style and different goals in mind. By actively involving them in the process, I can consistently deliver the best possible result." - Daniel Careaga, M.D.

PAUL DURAND, M.D.

Dr. Paul D. Durand is a Cleveland Clinic-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in procedures of the face and body. Born in Miami and raised in Peru, he obtained all his medical education and training in the United States. Dr. Durand has maintained close ties to his hometown of Lima, which inspired a passion for international mission work in South America, completing his seventh cleft surgery mission trip last year.

Dr. Durand completed a fellowship in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, considered the top program in the nation for cosmetic surgery. Since then, Dr. Durand has gained extensive recognition in both plastic and reconstructive surgery and has presented and published on numerous topics, including invitations to lecture and perform live surgical demonstrations in Latin America and Asia.

Dr. Durand is licensed to practice in the state of Florida, Texas, and Ohio.

REANA MYERS, MMS, PA-C

Reana Myers is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in aesthetic medicine. She was born in Tirana, Albania, and moved to the United States when she was young. After obtaining a master's degree in medical science from Nova Southeastern University in 2007, Reana started her career in cardiovascular medicine before transitioning into the field of plastic surgery. She has over 10 years of experience in the medical field. Reana's professional interests include injectables such as Botox and Dysport, as well as facial fillers such as Juvederm, Voluma, Restylane, Sculptra, Radiesse, etc. She is skilled and knowledgeable in various other non-surgical treatments such as CO2, fractional, IPL, SculpSure lasers, microneedling, PRP, sclerotherapy, and weight loss. Reana is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is licensed to practice and prescribe in the State of Florida.

"There is beauty in everyone. That is why my goal is to enhance your beauty naturally and safely." – Reana Myers, PA-C, MMS

WHY CHOOSE CAREAGA PLASTIC SURGERY?

Careaga Plastic Surgery is a state-of-the-art facility that has gained a reputation for being a phenomenal plastic surgery and medspa practice that utilizes the latest and most innovative technology in the industry. This modern facility specializes in a variety of procedures such as breast augmentation, breast lift, body contouring, tummy tuck, and non-surgical procedures, making Careaga Plastic Surgery the best place to start your beauty journey.

Careaga Plastic Surgery, where safety meets luxury, holds the coveted Gold Seal from the Joint Commission (JCAHO). Dr. Careaga has been voted among the top five plastic surgeons in Florida by his patients and peers for five years in a row. Careaga Plastic Surgery is where patients go to be their own masterpiece!

Learn more about Careaga Plastic Surgery by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/careaga-plastic-surgery/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/



