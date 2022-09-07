Rhonda's Kiss Partners With Brooklyn Maimonides Health Cancer Center for "Legacy of Love" Fall 2022 Gala on September 7th

To Be Held at The Ned NoMad in Manhattan, Cancer Nonprofit Rhonda's Kiss will host its Annual Gala Raising Funds for the Maimonides' Patient Care Program

The Rhonda's Kiss ‘Legacy of Love' gala will take place at the newly opened hotel and members club The Ned NoMad helmed by Richie Akiva in Manhattan, New York on September 7, 2022 ahead of New York Fashion Week, benefitting Maimonides Health. Rhonda's Kiss has partnered with Maimonides Health for their inaugural New York gala, with the annual event having taken place in Los Angeles since 2016. The ‘Legacy of Love' Gala will be chaired by Executive Chairman Marc Stefanski, Film Producer/Actor Kyle Stefanski, Executive Director at Rhonda's Kiss, Film Director/Actor Danny A. Abeckaser, Global Hospitality Entrepreneur Richie Akiva, Film Producer Eustace Montgomery Hicks, and Midtown Equities President Michael Cayre.

Featured memorial tributes to include Rhonda Stefanski, Avner Abeckaser and Shawn Regruto who all lost their battle to cancer leaving both loved ones and loving memories behind. The Gala will honor their legacies with the Legacy of Love gala and these special memorial tributes by Chair members. The Legacy of Love host committee includes Emile Hirsch, John Powers Middleton, Bryan Greenberg, Peter Facinelli, Robert Davi, Eytan Rockaway, Ali Lasky, Heshy Augenbaum and Jus Ske. Special awards include the Leadership Award to Paul Scialla, co-founder and CEO of Delos, a New York based wellness real estate and technology firm, with more to be announced that evening.

Proceeds from the Rhonda's Kiss ‘Legacy of Love' Gala will support non-medical services at the award-winning Maimonides Cancer Center in Brooklyn to fund their Patient Care Program. Funding needs include Lymphedema/Compression DMEs, which most insurances do not cover; rent and mortgage payments, childcare, transportation to and from treatment, ambulance transportation for patients who need bed-to-bed transportation as they continue to experience difficulties, wigs, groceries, household supplies, parking, utility bills, holistic therapy, home health aides, and education on how to access telehealth/virtual support groups, as well as incontinence supplies, and more. This is all part of their Patient Care Program funded by Rhonda's Kiss.

The night will start with a red carpet, musical acts including guest performances throughout the evening highlighted by a live jazz band, a silent and live auction, video tributes, presentations, award honors and more. Celebrity Violinist Demola is set to perform as well as featured DJ sets by Jus Ske and Pookie.

The evening will highlight The Ned NoMad's specialty craft cocktails, and delicious cuisine by The Ned NoMad's acclaimed executive chef Brian VanderGast. El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila, Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Skurnik Wines' The Pinot Project are supporters of this year's gala, as well as Zero Cost Fundraising, among others.

Notable past attendees have included Robin Thicke, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Kevin Connolly, David Arquette, Robert Davi, Emmanuelle Chriqui, JoJo, Haley Reinhart, AnnaLynne McCord, Peter Facinelli, Emile Hirsch, the late Bob Saget and Chris Cornell, and many more. Anne Heche was also a big supporter of this nonprofit, having hosted an event for them in 2021.

About Maimonides Cancer Center

Maimonides' nationally accredited award-winning Cancer Center is recognized for clinical excellence. It is home to New York's top cancer specialists who utilize the most innovative treatment therapies and provide access to clinical trials that advance cancer research and outcomes. Its fully accredited Breast Center is a game-changer for Brooklyn women (and men) facing a breast cancer diagnosis, and its state-of-the-art Prostate Center was the first facility on the East Coast to offer the latest minimally invasive HIFU technology. At Maimonides, outstanding oncologists, radiologists, surgeons, nurse navigators, social workers, geneticists and other specialists work in sync with one another as an expert team to recommend the best treatment plan for each patient's unique diagnosis and personal needs. The Patient Care Program was created through their partnership with Rhonda's Kiss, as a needed area of support for both patients, and families of patients, undergoing the treatment process, diagnosis, as well as recovery. Visit http://www.maimonideshealth.org for more information.

About Rhonda's Kiss

Rhonda's Kiss is a certified 501c(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on patients' non-medical needs. They give grants to partner hospitals to establish patient assistance funds that are focused specifically on cancer patients in need, in memory of their loving mother and wife, Rhonda Stefanski. The patient assistance funds, administered independently by each hospital, help in covering the costs of rent and utilities, wigs, oncology massage, parking, transportation, childcare, groceries, ambulance transport, and other unexpected costs involved with treatment as well as holistic care. Though Rhonda lost her battle, one of the gifts she left behind to her family is Rhonda's Kiss, established to carry on her legacy by helping those struggling with the financial burden of this disease. Visit http://www.rhondaskiss.org for more information.

About The Ned NoMad

The Ned NoMad is a sophisticated hotel and members' club located in the heart of New York's historic North Madison district of Manhattan. The Ned NoMad, part of Membership Collective Group, opened its doors in June 2022 in The Johnston Building, named after the original owner, Caroline A. Johnston, previously the NoMad Hotel in Manhattan. The first "The Ned' outpost opened in the UK in 2017, a concept created by Soho House founder Nick Jones. The New York property is helmed by global hospitality entrepreneur and curator Richie Akiva as the face of the hotel and members club, where he has teamed up with MCG Executive Chairman Ron Burkle. The Ned NoMad includes ‘Ned's Club,' their exclusive member's club featuring a rooftop bar and terrace restaurant evoking 1920's glamor, various prohibition-inspired members' spaces such as The Library Room, The Atrium, The Dining Room, The Snug, The Ned bar and more, plus a 167 beautifully restored bedrooms, the Little Ned two level pub and a Cecconi's Restaurant. Built in 1903, the limestone façade and original architectural features will be honored, with interiors designed and directed by the Soho House Design team, inspired by the existing Beaux-Arts style. Visit their website for membership and hotel information, http://www.thenednomad.com.

