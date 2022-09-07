Emergency Medicine Expert Dr. Yaritza Arriaga-O'Neill Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Yaritza Arriaga-O'Neill joins Haute Beauty Network as an emergency medicine expert representing Davenport, FL.

DAVENPORT, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yaritza Arriaga-O'Neill, MD, FAAEM, is a highly skilled physician with a passion for delivering top-quality, personalized care. Through her work at Highway Integrative Health Center in Davenport, Florida, Dr. Arriaga O'Neill enjoys helping patients meet their acute care needs, delivering preventive health services, and chronic disease management.

Education has always been a guiding force in Dr. Arriaga-O'Neill's life. She completed her undergraduate degree at Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR) in Rio Piedras before moving on to medical school at Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) in Jalisco, Mexico. She then completed a fifth pathway program and emergency medicine training in Puerto Rico. To this day, Dr. Arriaga-O'Neill continues to learn and evolve.

With over a decade of experience, Dr. Arriaga-O'Neill has provided accurate care to adults and pediatrics. Patients appreciate the warm and welcoming approach Dr. Arriaga-O'Neill takes. She never rushes visits, and patient education is part of each interaction. Her goal is to partner with the patient and find the root of their problems. This empowers patients to take an active role in shaping their health and wellness future.

About Highway Integrative Health Center:

Highway Integrative Health Center is unlike other urgent or primary care offices as they offer a wide range of services, including preventative care, IV Therapy, comprehensive physical exams, lab testing, personalized primary care, and to add to the already fabulous mix, Botox.

If you want to look as good as you feel, you are invited to partner with Dr. Arriaga-O'Neill for all of your healthcare and aesthetic needs.

