Lisa Kidd launches a new book - Journey of a Mother and a Daughter Highlighting the Importance of Compassion and Forgiveness.

In memory of her mother's demise due to frontotemporal Dementia, Lisa Kidd writes a new book - Journey of a Mother and a Daughter Emphasizing Humanity, the Importance of Compassion, and Forgiveness. She expresses the journey of losing her mother to Frontotemporal Dementia. The journey is emotional. Necessarily, the book covers it all. From the start to the end, the book is all about cherishing the memory of her mother and how one becomes stronger after losing someone they love.

The book covers two significant aspects of life. One is Compassion, and the other is forgiveness. Keeping God at the forefront is something a person practices if they want to move on healthily and rise above all the grief of losing someone that they love. During that journey, Rev. Lisa Kidd begins to see life differently. From being a daughter to transitioning into a caregiver, Lisa used to look at her mother in a different light. But with the time she witnesses her mother forgiving everyone, this aspect brings several changes in her approach to life. Lisa realizes something else.

Lisa realizes the importance of forgiveness and gains strength to forgive everyone and portrays the message of forgiveness.The book entails the stories of her mother's nurturing which made Lisa strong and also gave strength to absorb the reality of her mother's disease.

Furthermore, the book teaches the lesson that a lot of things in life are not in your control and it is important to accept it. Lisa also writes about the disease - frontotemporal Dementia and how killing it is. There's no denying that losing someone is hard. But what's even harder is watching them fade away right in front of your eyes, before they pass. That's what Lisa Kidd covers in her new book, her journey of coping with the loss of her mother to Frontotemporal Dementia. A disease that slowly chips away at what makes a person who they are before they finally leave for good.

Lisa Kidd's book is a must-read for anyone looking to unlock a realm of self-awareness and growth often left untouched. Everyone loses someone in a lifetime. Maybe not a mother, but a sibling, a partner, a friend, or even a pet. No loss is smaller than the other. But with every loss, a person relearns to be compassionate and forgive people around. Even if someone has known for years, the capacity to deal with such a heavy emotional burden may be different. But like Lisa Kidd, people remember that the journey only makes it more robust.



And for the problems that cannot be handled, the only option is to let them go.



