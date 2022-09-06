Five-hundred-seat PEXSISEN Elementary ready for return to school

CANADA, September 6 - Hundreds of Langford students are starting at a new elementary school this September.

The new PEXSISEN Elementary school is ready to welcome elementary students for the 2022-23 school year. With capacity for 500 students, the school includes a Neighbourhood Learning Centre and features accessible washrooms and elevators to make the school more accessible and inclusive. The centre will focus on providing child care, as well as before-and-after-school care, to further support families who live in the region.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible.”

Investments in new and expanded schools in the Sooke School District are a priority for government. The Province invested $23.4 million to build PEXSISEN Elementary school, which is located on the same site as the 700-seat Centre Mountain Lellum Middle school, which is set to open later in the fall. The site was purchased in December 2017 with $23.3 million from the Province and a $1.6-million contribution from the school district.

“As more families choose to put down roots on the West Shore, we are building new schools to keep up with demand in this fast-growing region,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. “September is always an exciting time of year, and now there is even more to look forward to as hundreds of Langford students start their school year in a new elementary school.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding almost 20,000 new student spaces and 32,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

“As the Sooke School District welcomes back over 12,200 students across our schools and sites this week, we are excited to introduce a state-of-the-art elementary school in the West Shore to support our growing community,” said Ravi Parmar, chair, Sooke School District. “PEXSISEN Elementary is a stunning building that aims to enhance the experience for our students and staff through purposeful and inclusive design. We are especially grateful to Songhees First Nation for gifting the namesake and spirit of PEXSISEN Elementary: ‘to have one’s hands wide open.’”

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quick Facts: