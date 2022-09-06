RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer's Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming

RHODE ISLAND, September 6 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening the Surfer's Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH's monitoring for beach water quality is now complete for summer 2022. The most current beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).