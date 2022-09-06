Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,473 in the last 365 days.

RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer's Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming

RHODE ISLAND, September 6 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening the Surfer's Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH's monitoring for beach water quality is now complete for summer 2022. The most current beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

You just read:

RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer's Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.