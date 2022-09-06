RHODE ISLAND, September 6 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening the Surfer's Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH's monitoring for beach water quality is now complete for summer 2022. The most current beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
You just read:
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer's Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.