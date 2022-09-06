Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day Office closed

Tuesday, Sept. 6 9 a.m. Meet with Intrepid Potash CEO Bob Jornayvaz

Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Hold One Utah Health Collaborative press event

Location: Capitol south steps

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 10:40 a.m. Meet with energy officials

Location: Virtual meeting 11:15 a.m. Meet with Legislative Auditor General Kade Minchey

Location: Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Attend active shooter training

Location: Capitol Boardroom 4 p.m. Meet with advisors

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 7 8:30 a.m.Meet with Wade Garrett

Location: Allied Health Building, 435 S. Simmons Way, Kaysville 9 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of education

Location: Governor’s Office 9:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office 10:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Governor’s Office 12 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Sept. 8 World Trade Center Middle East Trade Mission

No public meetings

Friday, Sept. 9 World Trade Center Middle East Trade Mission

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day Office closed

Tuesday, Sept. 6 10 a.m. Speak to POLS 3160 class at the University of Utah

Location: Hinckley Caucus Room, 260 Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet with Greenland delegation

Location: Gold Room 2 p.m. Attend active shooter training

Location: Capitol Boardroom 4 p.m. Meet with advisors

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 7 9:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office 3:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 4 p.m. Interview with the Colorado Sun

Location: Virtual

Thursday, Sept. 8 8 a.m. Legislative outreach

Location: Utah and Davis counties

Friday, Sept. 9 9 a.m. Utah Founders Retreat

Location: Eden

