Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day
Office closed
Tuesday, Sept. 6
9 a.m. Meet with Intrepid Potash CEO Bob Jornayvaz
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Hold One Utah Health Collaborative press event
Location: Capitol south steps
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:40 a.m. Meet with energy officials
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Meet with Legislative Auditor General Kade Minchey
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Attend active shooter training
Location: Capitol Boardroom
4 p.m. Meet with advisors
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Wednesday, Sept. 7
8:30 a.m.Meet with Wade Garrett
Location: Allied Health Building, 435 S. Simmons Way, Kaysville
9 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of education
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Thursday, Sept. 8
World Trade Center Middle East Trade Mission
No public meetings
Friday, Sept. 9
World Trade Center Middle East Trade Mission
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day
Office closed
Tuesday, Sept. 6
10 a.m. Speak to POLS 3160 class at the University of Utah
Location: Hinckley Caucus Room, 260 Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Greenland delegation
Location: Gold Room
2 p.m. Attend active shooter training
Location: Capitol Boardroom
4 p.m. Meet with advisors
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Wednesday, Sept. 7
9:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Interview with the Colorado Sun
Location: Virtual
Thursday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. Legislative outreach
Location: Utah and Davis counties
Friday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. Utah Founders Retreat
Location: Eden
