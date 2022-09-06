Submit Release
Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day

Office closed

Tuesday, Sept. 6

9 a.m. Meet with Intrepid Potash CEO Bob Jornayvaz 
Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Hold One Utah Health Collaborative press event
Location: Capitol south steps
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:40 a.m. Meet with energy officials
Location: Virtual meeting 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Legislative Auditor General Kade Minchey
Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Attend active shooter training
Location: Capitol Boardroom

4 p.m. Meet with advisors
Location: Governor’s Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 7 

8:30 a.m.Meet with Wade Garrett
Location: Allied Health Building, 435 S. Simmons Way, Kaysville

9 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of education 
Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 
Location: Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs
Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Sept. 8 

World Trade Center Middle East Trade Mission
No public meetings

Friday, Sept. 9

World Trade Center Middle East Trade Mission
No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day

Office closed

Tuesday, Sept. 6

10 a.m. Speak to POLS 3160 class at the University of Utah
Location: Hinckley Caucus Room, 260 Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Greenland delegation
Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Attend active shooter training
Location: Capitol Boardroom

4 p.m. Meet with advisors
Location: Governor’s Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 7

9:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 
Location: Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Interview with the Colorado Sun
Location: Virtual

Thursday, Sept. 8

8 a.m. Legislative outreach
Location: Utah and Davis counties

Friday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. Utah Founders Retreat
Location: Eden

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

