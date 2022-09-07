Manchin, Capito Announce $5 Million for Charleston Area Medical Center

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley
Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced
the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health Education and Research
Institute will receive $5,000,000 to support a new system that will archive
clinical images, improve image storage and enhance patient care. The funding is
made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by
Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
“The Charleston Area Medical Center provides essential care for
its community, from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to every day health
concerns. That is why I proudly secured this
funding to support their efforts for a new archiving and communication
system to help ensure patients have continued access to the high-quality
healthcare services they deserve,” said Senator Manchin. “The
funding announced today will upgrade the current imaging technology to allow
remote access by specialists in the case of an emergency, improve the quality
of image storage and enhance patient care. As a member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including
earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West
Virginians across the Mountain State.”
“This
funding announcement today, made possible through the Congressionally
Directed Spending Process, resulted from several conversations we have had with
CAMC about their needs and possibilities should funding be obtained. I am
happy to have helped play a role in securing these resources, which will
contribute to establishing better care for CAMC patients,” Senator Capito
said.
Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local
governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted
funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West
Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to
receive funding for projects that both Senators Manchin and Capito fought for in
last year’s funding bill. As members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
Senators Manchin and Capito work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities
that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the
needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally
responsible.
