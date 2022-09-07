Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $5 Million for Charleston Area Medical Center

September 06, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health Education and Research Institute will receive $5,000,000 to support a new system that will archive clinical images, improve image storage and enhance patient care. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).


“The Charleston Area Medical Center provides essential care for its community, from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to every day health concerns. That is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts for a new archiving and communication system to help ensure patients have continued access to the high-quality healthcare services they deserve,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will upgrade the current imaging technology to allow remote access by specialists in the case of an emergency, improve the quality of image storage and enhance patient care. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


“This funding announcement today, made possible through the Congressionally Directed Spending Process, resulted from several conversations we have had with CAMC about their needs and possibilities should funding be obtained. I am happy to have helped play a role in securing these resources, which will contribute to establishing better care for CAMC patients,” Senator Capito said.


Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that both Senators Manchin and Capito fought for in last year’s funding bill. As members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senators Manchin and Capito work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible. 
