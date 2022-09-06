Việt Nam – Laos friendship, solidarity, cooperation to further thrive: President

VIETNAM, September 6 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc believes that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos will further thrive and reach new heights in development and prosperity for the sake of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability, collaboration and development regionally and internationally.

Talking to the press on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relation (September 5, 1962 – 2022), he said with their time-tested relationship, Việt Nam and Laos have many advantages and great potential to increase the scale of cooperation. It requires both sides to have high determination and strong efforts, the President added.

He suggested the countries keep consolidating their political relation, and endeavour to turn economic collaboration into a new pillar that is on par with their special ties via breakthrough measures to promote internal strength and expand international cooperation.

Based on their political trust, the nations should further consolidate their joint works in defence-security to maintain a peaceful environment and political stability, firmly protect their independence and sovereignty, and promptly prevent all plots of hostile forces, he noted.

President Phúc also highlighted a need for cooperation in education-training and human resources development and to team up in promoting communications on their special relations and comprehensive collaboration.

Reviewing the Việt Nam – Laos relationship, President Phúc said the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation have developed firmly, intensively, extensively and practically over the past six decades despite regional and global uncertainties.

The two sides have maintained the exchange of high-ranking delegations and meetings in all channels, utilised bilateral cooperation mechanisms of agencies and localities, and closely coordinated and supported each other at multilateral forums, he continued.

Cooperation in national defence and security has been strengthened and remains an important part of the special relationship, the State leader said.

Regarding economic ties, President Phúc said two-way trade in the first eight months of this year exceeded US$1 billion, up more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

The President also highlighted mutual support during the COVID-19 fight in terms of finance, medical equipment and personnel.

He stressed that the building of the Lao National Assembly, a gift of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts which was inaugurated last year, has become a symbol of the special relationship in the new period.

Other cooperation projects reflecting the Việt Nam – Laos friendship include Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom in Laos which has met 57 per cent of the local demand, he said. — VNS