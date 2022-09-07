Smugglers Continue to Endanger Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents made 24 arrests from three migrant smuggling events.

On September 3, a McAllen Border Patrol Station (MSC) camera operator observed a Ford F250 travelling north from the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed. A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper spotted the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop, but the driver failed to yield. The vehicle led troopers on a vehicle pursuit that ended near a canal in Alton. The vehicle came to a stop and approximately 20 subjects bailed out. Agents and Mission Police Department officers responded and arrested seven migrants from Mexico and China. The driver was not located.

The following day, MCS agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Jeep in Sullivan City. The U.S. driver was arrested for smuggling five migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Dominican Republic.

On September 5, RGV agents were led on a vehicle pursuit with a Chevrolet Tahoe near Linn. The vehicle came to stop off the road where the occupants fled. Agents with the assistance of DPS and a Texas Game Warden K9 team, apprehended ten migrants from Mexico and Central America. The driver was not located.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.