Staffing Leader McKinley Marketing Partners Appoints Martin Hendershot as Chief Operating Officer
Hendershot to oversee operations of the company as it continues its growth and expansion
I am grateful for this new opportunity and thrilled to share my vision and experience as we begin to write the next chapter of our growth.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinley Marketing Partners, the recruiting leader in the marketing and creative services space, announced today that Martin Hendershot has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Hendershot previously held the position of Vice President of Strategic Planning and Operations. With a trailblazing career within various areas of the business, including leading Client Services, Operations and Marketing, Hendershot moves into this new role equipped with the expertise and knowledge to help lead McKinley into its next phase of growth and development. He will report directly to McKinley’s CEO and Co-Founder, Michelle J. Boggs.
“Martin brings years of leadership and experience serving our trusted clients and consultants,” said Boggs. “He is a dynamic, creative, empathetic, and people-centric leader with a deep understanding of our business and a dedication to growth and building successful teams. He has been an instrumental voice on our leadership team and understands our business and culture well, which will enable him to easily transition to his new role and help lead McKinley to continued success.”
Mr. Hendershot joined the company in 2008 as a marketing intern. After completing his BA from the University of Maryland, he rejoined the team and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions within the company, including Director of Marketing and Recruiting Services. In his previous role as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Operations, he was instrumental in the deployment of several key initiatives to grow McKinley’s business and prepare it for further expansion in the market.
“I am excited to step into this position where I can continue to improve upon our shared vision and purpose, an extraordinary experience that positively affects the lives of the clients and consultants we serve,” Hendershot explained. “I am grateful for this new opportunity and thrilled to share my vision and experience as we begin to write the next chapter of our growth.”
Hendershot assumes his new position effective immediately.
About McKinley Marketing Partners
McKinley Marketing Partners provides marketing and creative talent and project-based/statement of work solutions to commercial and nonprofit organizations across various industries. We deliver highly skilled, marketing-focused professionals through a variety of options, including contract, direct hire, SoW (Statement of Work), and project-based work. Founded in 1995, McKinley is a proud WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned business.
