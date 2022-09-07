Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,368 in the last 365 days.

A Fresh Look At Living Forever

Living Forever

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald L. Thomas is a man of strong Christian faith and wants to share his faith with as many people as possible. He also recognized many people balk when approached about any religion.

Thomas recognizes that many people have the same basic questions. “Why do I exist?” “What is my purpose?” “Is there more to life than what is happening now?”

Thomas’ answers these and many more questions in his book, A Fresh Look at Living Forever. Tapping into the wisdom of over 2,000 years, historical records and science to bring his point to the reader, he provides answers to the eternal questions.

Thomas is also exceptionally cautious with his book.

“It is a Christian book with Christian themes. Many would not pick this book up or read it because of that. That is why I leave a good bit off of the cover. I want college students and my grandchildren to read this book. That would not be possible without leaving some mystery,” said Thomas.

A Fresh Look at Living Forever Thomas’ debut title, launches Septebmer 1st from publisher Zamiz Press and is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and everywhere books are sold online. His website, livingforeverplan.com, has additional information about interviews and ordering the book.

Donald L Thomas
Donald Thomas - Author
+1 404-272-0575
email us here

You just read:

A Fresh Look At Living Forever

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.