A Fresh Look At Living Forever
EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald L. Thomas is a man of strong Christian faith and wants to share his faith with as many people as possible. He also recognized many people balk when approached about any religion.
Thomas recognizes that many people have the same basic questions. “Why do I exist?” “What is my purpose?” “Is there more to life than what is happening now?”
Thomas’ answers these and many more questions in his book, A Fresh Look at Living Forever. Tapping into the wisdom of over 2,000 years, historical records and science to bring his point to the reader, he provides answers to the eternal questions.
Thomas is also exceptionally cautious with his book.
“It is a Christian book with Christian themes. Many would not pick this book up or read it because of that. That is why I leave a good bit off of the cover. I want college students and my grandchildren to read this book. That would not be possible without leaving some mystery,” said Thomas.
A Fresh Look at Living Forever Thomas’ debut title, launches Septebmer 1st from publisher Zamiz Press and is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and everywhere books are sold online. His website, livingforeverplan.com, has additional information about interviews and ordering the book.
Donald L Thomas
Donald Thomas - Author
+1 404-272-0575
