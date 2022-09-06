Resurfacing/Bridge Project Begins Next Week on Route 997 (Black Gap Road) in Franklin County

Contractor to begin work on structure spanning Conococheague Creek just north of Route 30

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 5.1-mile resurfacing and bridge project is set to begin on Route 997 (Black Gap Road) from Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) to Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County.







This project consists of resurfacing, milling in select areas, base repairs, new guiderail, drainage upgrades, signing, pavement markings, bridge maintenance on the structure spanning Conococheague Creek and replacement of the box culvert spanning Cold Spring Run.





Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, September 14, with the contractor performing maintenance on the bridge spanning Conococheague Creek about 1/4 mile north of Route 30. This work includes removing the concrete deck surface and applying a latex overlay and minor repairs.





Traffic will be restricted to a single lane with a temporary traffic signal providing traffic control.





The remainder of the work will be performed next year. This includes the replacement of the box culvert spanning Cold Spring Run between Cold Spring Road and Ridge Road. This work will require a detour. An update will be issued prior the start of this phase of the project.





Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,955,586 project.





All work is expected to be completed by September 29, 2023.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





