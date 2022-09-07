Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discover people hidden inside a confined compartment

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint find several people hidden inside a trailer compartment during a failed human smuggling attempt.

 On September 3, an SUV hauling a trailer approached the primary inspection lane, when agents who were working at primary conducted an immigration inspection of the driver and passenger. Moments later, a Service canine alerted agents to the SUV, subsequently, the driver was referred to secondary inspection. 

While agents conducted a secondary inspection, a Service canine continued to alert agents.  Agents discovered people hiding inside a confined compartment. A total of 19 undocumented individuals were apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

All subjects, including the driver and passenger, were taken into custody to be processed accordingly. The undocumented individuals were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discover people hidden inside a confined compartment

