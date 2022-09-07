Submit Release
RGV Agents Seize Over $164K in Marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas– Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents seized over 200 pounds of marijuana in two separate events within five hours.

On September 5, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents assigned to Bike Patrol observed multiple subjects carrying bundles away from the Rio Grande in Escobares. Additional agents responded and interdicted just as the smugglers attempted to load the narcotics into an awaiting Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe departed the area as the smugglers abandoned the bundles and absconded back toward the river. Agents seized three bundles of marijuana weighing 115 pounds and valued at 92,000 USD.

Just after midnight the following day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents observed a group of ten subjects walking away from the Rio Grande south of Cuevitas. Two of the individuals were carrying bundles of marijuana. Responding agents arrested six migrants from Mexico and Romania and seized two bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed 90 pounds and is valued at 72,000 USD. One of the Mexican nationals, along with the narcotics, was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face state charges.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

