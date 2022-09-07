CBP Hosting Fall 2022 Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON D.C.— U.S. Customs and Border Protection is hosting a Fall 2022 Virtual Career Expo on Tuesday, September 13. CBP is seeking entry-level and experienced law enforcement professionals who are interested in a challenging and rewarding career serving our country. Interested applicants can discuss career options with CBP recruiters and attend live group presentations to learn more about the hiring process.

“CBP is hiring, and we’re offering qualified candidates an opportunity to join a diverse team of individuals across a variety of backgrounds to make a difference for their country and community,” said Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Management Andrea Bright. “Whether on the frontline or behind the scenes, CBP needs agents and officers to fill critical border security and law enforcement positions across the country.”

Law Enforcement Opportunities sessions will be provided at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. (EDT) and will include remarks from current Border Patrol Agents, Air and Marine Interdiction Agents, Customs and Border Protection Officers and Office of Professional Responsibility Special Agents. Both sessions will have the same content.

Additionally, sessions about the hiring process will be at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (EST), with the same content in each session. CBP Hiring Center professionals will be available in chat booths to answer questions about specific topics, e.g., medical qualifications and the background investigation process.

“CBP and law enforcement agencies across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in hiring and recruiting,” said Bright. “To combat these challenges, CBP is offering a $5K to $10K recruitment incentive for Border Patrol Agents, special salary rates for Air Interdiction Agents (Pilots) and incentives for new agents and officers in certain duty locations, along with other benefits. Whatever career you choose today, your journey begins here. Go Beyond with CBP.”

As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity. On a typical day, CBP will conduct operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 Border Patrol stations, and 74 Air and Marine Operations locations.

For interested military veterans, CBP is one of only two federal agencies to be named to the 2021 “10 Best Companies for Veterans” list, compiled by Monster.com. Veterans account for almost 26 percent of all new hires and more than 28 percent of CBP’s total workforce.

For more information on a career with CBP, visit CBP.gov/careers or follow us on Twitter @CBPJobs, LinkedIn and Facebook at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.