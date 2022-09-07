Firearms, Ammo, & Marijuana Seized at BP Checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection due to a K-9 detection team altering to the vehicle.

Agents inspected the interior of the vehicle and discovered two loaded handguns in the center console. After a further search of the interior, agents discovered several loaded weapons and ammunition in the cargo area, to include a handgun, an AR pistol, an AR rifle, 20 magazines, 681 rounds of ammo, and 3.94 grams of marijuana.



The 22-year-old male driver, firearms, magazines, and ammunition were turned over to local law enforcement authorities.

