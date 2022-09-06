State Auditor McGuiness Announces the First Ever Fraud Hotline Annual Report

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the release of a new special report detailing the Auditor’s Office’s fraud hotline.

“The Fraud Hotline is a critical resource for the public to report concerns about their state government, and it also serves as a valuable resource for identifying areas of increased risk for fraud, waste, abuse, or misuse in our state,” said Auditor McGuiness.

The Special Report, “Auditor’s Office Fraud Hotline Summary Report of Fiscal Year 2022,” reviewed recent changes improve the economy and efficiency of the hotline and the Auditor’s Office’s implementation of a continual improvement process to better serve Delawareans.

“This office is committed to improving all parts of state government, and that includes reviewing our own processes and programs to identify additional value for the public who depend on our work. I am pleased our effort to expand reporting options and improving our communication efforts are yielding more public engagement,” said Auditor McGuiness.

The Fraud Hotline saw a substantial increase in reporting in FY2021 and demonstrates the subject of public tips tend to correspond with national issues and current events. FY2021 was the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, and the types of fraud tips received by our office mirror some of the most pertinent and discussed issues of the year.

Auditor McGuiness explains, “The Fraud Hotline received more tips in FY2021 than the prior 10 years combined, and a substantial number of those reports concerned the Department of Labor and the Office of Attorney General.” Auditor McGuiness continues to say, “These tips paralleled national and local discussions over criminal justice issues and concerns with Unemployment Insurance.”

The Fraud Hotline is a critical resource for the public to have their voice heard and address their concerns, but it also serves a practical purpose for improving how we identify issue areas.

“Thank you to the people who bring their concerns to our attention. We take these reports very seriously, and they help shape our annual audit plan,” said Auditor McGuiness. “These reports are a critical resource for improving accountability and transparency and providing better public service in our state.”

You can find the special report, “Auditor’s Office Fraud Hotline Summary Report of Fiscal Year 2022” here.

