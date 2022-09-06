Mighty Oaks Foundation Breaks Ground for International Headquarters in Montgomery County



09/06/2022

The Woodlands, TX -- Tuesday afternoon, Mighty Oaks Chairman of the Board Steve Toth announced the groundbreaking for the organization's international headquarters. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, September 12th at 11:00 am. on the property located at 478 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, Texas 77316. The community is invited to join Chad and his wife Kathy for this momentous groundbreaking ceremony that will be hosted by Chad Robichaux, Chairman and Texas State Representative, Steve Toth (The Woodlands); and Conroe Mayor, Jody Czajkoski.

"Montgomery County has been such a supportive community for the veterans discipled by Mighty Oaks that we just had to bring the organization back home," said Rep. Steve Toth. "God has orchestrated the growth of this ministry from the time Chad and Kathy came in to mine and Babette’s lives, to the thousands of lives they have touched, to this latest opportunity to build our international headquarters where it all began."

Hobby Lobby's Green Family helped make this dream come true so that the Mighty Oaks family can for the first time in its 11-year history have a facility of its own. The headquarters will serve as an anchor for the organization’s military and first responders communities such as its Resiliency, Legacy, Aftercare, Marriage and Family, and International Programs for allied neighbors around the globe. The Legacy Programs are extraordinarily successful peer-to-peer nonclinical programs that bring hope and healing to U.S. veterans, active-duty military, and first responders who are struggling with suicide, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), divorce, and other hardships they and their families have endured because of their commitment and service to America.

Founded in 2011 by Chad Robichaux, USMC Force Recon Veteran & Pro MMA Champion, Mighty Oaks Foundation is a Nonprofit 501(c)3 Veteran Service Organization. Chad stated, “We have been planning for a long while to bring our staff and volunteers together under one roof, and it is a blessing to bring our headquarters from California, back to the great State of Texas where it all began.”

At the groundbreaking, renderings of the 12,151 square foot, two-story headquarters will be presented which features offices, lobby, volunteer rooms, training facility, shipping and receiving, gym/multi-purpose room, patio, and two guest suites. The 4.2 acres also includes beautiful oak trees, old growth forest, spacious grass fields, and a large pond. Also the Mighty Oaks Foundation’s Grand Opening will announced for April 2023, when attendees of that event can tour the completed International Headquarters.

Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth is a proven fiscal conservative serving on the powerful Appropriations Committee. He has been a contributor on KTRH, AFR, CNN, Fox News, Newsmax, OAN and more.

For inquiries, please contact Trent Williams: (254) 935-0387, Trent.Williams@house.texas.gov. For details about the event, please contact the Mighty Oaks Foundation: (832) 521-7323, info@MightyOaksPrograms.org. Visit www.MightyOaksPrograms.org for more information about the organization.



