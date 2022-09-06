IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces its results for FY 2022, ended June 30, 2022.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. IRSIRSA)), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

During the year, we concluded the merger between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties that has an effective date of July 1, 2021 .

. The net result for fiscal year 2022 registered a gain of ARS 34,892 million compared to a loss of ARS 61,641 million in fiscal year 2021.

compared to a loss of in fiscal year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 27,427 million in fiscal year 2022, 49% higher than in 2019, not affected by the pandemic. Rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,782 million ( ARS 12,248 million for Shopping Malls, ARS 2,443 million for offices and ARS 1,091 million for Hotels).

in fiscal year 2022, 49% higher than in 2019, not affected by the pandemic. Rental adjusted EBITDA reached ( for Shopping Malls, for offices and for Hotels). Mall´s tenant sales grew 9.5% in 2022 compared to 2019, not affected by the pandemic. Portfolio occupancy grew to 93.1%.

During the year, we sold 9 floors of the 200 Della Paolera building for USD 93.2 million and the República building for USD 131.8 million .

and the República building for . In December 2021 , we obtained the approval from the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires of our main project "Costa Urbana" in Puerto Madero Sur to develop approximately 900,000 sqm of mixed uses.

, we obtained the approval from the Legislature of the of our main project "Costa Urbana" in to develop approximately 900,000 sqm of mixed uses. Regarding financial matters, we issued debt in the local market for USD 58.1 million and after closing, we completed the exchange of the Series II Notes, originally issued by IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A., for USD 360 million within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 66.4%.

and after closing, we completed the exchange of the Series II Notes, originally issued by IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A., for within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 66.4%. During the year, we launched a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 1,000 million , which to date has registered an advance of 87.8%.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2022

Income Statement 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Revenues 32,085 21,282 Consolidated Gross Profit 19,969 10,519 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 13,650 (12,742) Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations 26,166 (9,755) Result for the Period 34,892 (61,641)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 34,552 (49,077) Non-Controlling interest 340 (12,564)





EPS (Basic) 42.73 (83.41) EPS (Diluted) 38.79 (83.41)





Balance Sheet 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Current Assets 42,419 22,833 Non-Current Assets 330,373 342,492 Total Assets 372,792 365,325 Current Liabilities 86,429 36,304 Non-Current Liabilities 116,636 193,368 Total Liabilities 203,065 229,672 Non-Controlling Interest 10,874 34,259 Shareholders' Equity 169,727 135,653

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. IRSIRSA)), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/89007871967?pwd=L0ExemxYM2xONzVnSWpSNmhyRFY0QT09

Webinar ID: 890 0787 1967

Password: 911195

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762

Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

United States of America: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on Twitter @irsair

