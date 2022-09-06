Tim Krause's newly released "Tooter's First Pull" is a sweet story of a little train who finds the importance of giving one's best effort no matter what

"Tooter's First Pull" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim Krause is a charming narrative with an important message for young readers that explores the idea of trying one's best and seeking to achieve one's goals.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tooter's First Pull": a fun and entertaining children's tale. "Tooter's First Pull" is the creation of published author Tim Krause.

Krause shares, "Tooter loves to watch the big trains in the yard. He loves to think about the days that he can have his first try at pulling an important cargo to its final destination.

"Finally the day comes, and he gets his first try. Tooter feels disappointed with his train pull, but everyone else seems excited. Tooter soon finds out how well he has done.

"Tooter's First Pull is a fantastic tale showing what can be accomplished when you try hard enough. Even when he thinks he has not done well enough, he learns that that this is the best first pull ever."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Krause's new book will delight and entertain as readers root for a little train on a big mission.

Krause pairs an enjoyable narrative with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young imaginations everywhere.

Consumers can purchase "Tooter's First Pull" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tooter's First Pull," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

