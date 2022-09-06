AAeGift Rewards Launches B2B Gift Card Bulk Order Service For US Businesses

The all-in-one digital rewards and incentives platform is set to provide delightful rewards and awesome experiences for corporate clients across America.

AAeGift Rewards has drawn attention in the US B2B gift card market. Corporate clients have chosen AAeGift Rewards to use its newly launched platform to deliver eGift cards as a means of customer loyalty programs, employee recognitions, marketing promotions, and sales incentive programs. AAeGift Rewards believes that instantly delivering gift cards that employees and customers desire can be a powerful tool in maximizing business results.

It is well-known that most US Gift Card services provide slow responses to their clients. This is why AAeGift Rewards has implemented one-on-one account management staff to provide follow-ups and customer service within 24 hours. AAeGift Rewards has also streamlined everything from order, payment, and delivery into a single, all-in-one platform to deliver a seamless user experience.

Offering options from 500+ global brands, AAeGift Rewards is fully committed to ensuring the best satisfaction for each client based on its accumulated knowledge and experience in the global gift card market. In the words of one of their staff, “We are dedicated to offering our users the smoothest experience from start to finish. We will demonstrate exemplary customer service and all inquiries will be handled promptly and professionally.”

AAeGift Rewards is available at no annual fee, no minimum spending limit, and no obligation to order upon registration. Clients will also have the option of delivery customization of choosing a delivery method and scheduling a delivery time.

The preference for digital cards across the globe is rising. According to market research, the market for gift cards worldwide, valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027, reaching $2,076.51 billion [source]. Since the pandemic, more businesses have begun to utilize gift cards as a growth strategy to advertise their brands, draw in new clients, raise brand recognition, reduce fraud, and boost sales.

“Digital gift cards can be issued instantaneously at little to no cost while other forms of rewards can be labor-intensive and expensive. Businesses can pass on the savings to their clients and provide them with. extra value. It is time to make the most of the B2B gift card industry. Our goal at AAeGift Rewards is to innovate and drive new market demands for gift cards.” stated the CEO of AAeGift Rewards.

AAeGift Rewards is currently running several unmatched promotions where new signees can receive rewards upon registration and additional bonuses for completing their first purchase.

Find out more about the new service from AAeGift Rewards at https://aaegiftrewards.com or reach them at support@aaegift.com

Media Contact

Company Name: AAeGift Rewards

Email: Send Email

City: Dover

State: Delaware

Country: United States

Website: aaegiftrewards.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: AAeGift Rewards Launches B2B Gift Card Bulk Order Service For US Businesses