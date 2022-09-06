Homicide: 1800 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the 1800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:41 pm, members of the First District responded to 19th and East Capitol Street, Northeast for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim in the 1800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old David Louis Baker, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries and the manner of death homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

