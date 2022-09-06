Members of Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel visited facilities of CCAC

MACAU, September 6 - The new five members of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel visited some facilities of the CCAC and met with the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King yesterday (5th September). They exchanged opinions on the perfection of the work of the committee and the consolidation of integrity building.

In accordance with Chief Executive’s Order no. 144/2022, five members of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel, including the president Wang Yu and members Fang Quan, António José Dias Azedo, Tong Kai Chung and Tai Ka Peng took up the positions in mid-August. In order to deepen their understanding of every aspect of the CCAC’s duties, they were invited to visit the offices of the Ombudsman Bureau, the Community Relations Department and the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division as well as the Branch Office at Taipa, where they talked with the staff members and experienced the display equipment for community promotion.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Chan Tsz King described it as a new experience to have such group composition in the new-term Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel, with its members being a legal expert, a university professor, a lawyer, a higher education institution leader and a youth representative respectively. In addition to expressing his gratitude to the members of the previous term for their years of contribution, he hoped that the new group will bring new vitality and that it will build on its existing efforts and continue to play a supervisory role so as to contribute to the anti-graft work of the CCAC. The two Deputy Commissioners, Ao Ieong Seong and Lam In Sang, and the Chief of Cabinet, Chan In Chio, were among the participants of the meeting.

The term of appointment of the new-term members will last until 2025. Its main functions are to analyse and monitor the non-criminal complaints against the CCAC’s personnel and to make suggestions to the Chief Executive.