Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,245 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 6, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of September 6 will include the following: 

Wednesday, September 7 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov Evette will speak at the Stevens Aerospace and Defense Luncheon, 600 Delaware Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, September 7 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference with S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) Director Dan Ellzey and business partners proclaiming Workforce Development Month, Michelin, 2420 Two Notch Road, Lexington, S.C.

Sunday, September 11 at 8:15 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the Annual 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Historic Ceremony, 9/11 Memorial, Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 29, 2022, included:

Monday, August 29

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in an event with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Hangar, 2695 Aviation Way, West Columbia, S.C. 

Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) energy conference, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C. 

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster provided a keynote address at the Southern States Energy Board Opening Plenary Session, Charleston, S.C.

10:50 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board Plenary Session II: Industry Perspectives on the Clean Energy Transition, Charleston, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board Governor’s Reception and Dinner, South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, August 30

Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) energy conference, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C. 

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board Meeting - Governors Energy Caucus.

9:15 AM: Gov. McMaster and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held media availability to discuss the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) energy conference, Charleston Marriott,  Blue Topaz room, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C. 

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, August 31

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the BMW Suppliers Conference 2022, Greenville Convention Center, Greenville, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Economic development call.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a School Resource Officer School Safety event, Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Boulevard, Cayce, S.C.

Thursday, September 1

9:30 AM: Economic development call.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Summit on Veterans’ Affairs, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

Sunday, September 4

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended Darlington Raceway’s Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

-###-

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 6, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.