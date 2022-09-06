Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 6, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of September 6 will include the following:

Wednesday, September 7 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov Evette will speak at the Stevens Aerospace and Defense Luncheon, 600 Delaware Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, September 7 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference with S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) Director Dan Ellzey and business partners proclaiming Workforce Development Month, Michelin, 2420 Two Notch Road, Lexington, S.C.

Sunday, September 11 at 8:15 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the Annual 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Historic Ceremony, 9/11 Memorial, Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 29, 2022, included:

Monday, August 29

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in an event with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Hangar, 2695 Aviation Way, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) energy conference, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster provided a keynote address at the Southern States Energy Board Opening Plenary Session, Charleston, S.C.

10:50 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board Plenary Session II: Industry Perspectives on the Clean Energy Transition, Charleston, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board Governor’s Reception and Dinner, South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, August 30

Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) energy conference, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Southern States Energy Board Meeting - Governors Energy Caucus.

9:15 AM: Gov. McMaster and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held media availability to discuss the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) energy conference, Charleston Marriott, Blue Topaz room, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, August 31

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the BMW Suppliers Conference 2022, Greenville Convention Center, Greenville, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Economic development call.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a School Resource Officer School Safety event, Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Boulevard, Cayce, S.C.

Thursday, September 1

9:30 AM: Economic development call.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Summit on Veterans’ Affairs, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

Sunday, September 4

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended Darlington Raceway’s Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

