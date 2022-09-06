WILL CARTER BAND’S “WRONG SIDE OF TOWN” CONTINUES TO CLIMB AT TEXAS RADIO
The airways have been buzzing with industry professionals praising Texas County Music Award “Best Band or Duo” nominee the Will Carter Band.
Will was great! I had him do four segments with me, and he played songs on my Sunday Texas 2 Step show.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airways have been buzzing with industry professionals giving praise to Texas County Music Award “Best Band or Duo” nominee Will Carter and the Will Carter Band (WCB).
— Ryan Stone Program Director, Morning Show Host at KFXE-FM (Ingram, TX)
The Katy, Texas native has been winning over audiences from the gulf coast to the panhandle in support of his latest single Wrong Side of Town. The single is currently climbing at 38 (Texas Country Music Chart), 37 (Texas Regional Radio Reporter) and 42 (CDX TX) on the charts.
You do not want to miss a WCB show when they come to a town near you. A complete list of tour dates can be found at www.willcarterband.com/tour.
Hear the latest about Will and WCB:
"Will Carter and the Will Carter Band (WCB) have consistently given us quality music that is not only fun to listen to but also lyrically strikes a chord in your heart and dancing feet. This talented group is a stand-out band and is deserving of the accolades they are being given. On a personal note, Will cares about his fans and puts in the hard work to give us far more than we bargained for. Radio Free Texas is proud of the WCB and grateful we have the opportunity to share their music with our dedicated listeners." - Cara Miller, Radio Free Texas
“I have known Will since my early days in radio and can honestly say he has become a true friend in this industry. The great thing about Will and his music is that I can always add him without any doubt about the quality of his songwriting and production. He is consistent in what he does and his growth is on display through his sound. Will is very good at adapting while keeping the honesty and that genuine feeling in his song writing." - Jeff Smith, Station Manager at KRUN-AM (Ballinger, TX)
“Will was great! I had him do four segments with me, and he played songs on my Sunday Texas 2 Step show.” - Ryan Stone Program Director, Morning Show Host at KFXE-FM (Ingram, TX)
About Will Carter Band
Katy, Texas born and bred, Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him four consecutive nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards.
Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. Judging from family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.
When Carter was just a teen, his father became severely ill. Like so many of us, he created a playlist of his father’s favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for his dad. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter’s songwriting and performance career.
Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners The Emotions. His debut album, Good Bad Idea, in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.
For four consecutive years, Carter was also awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.
Will’s sound has also won over coveted industry reviewers:
“Carter’s crystal-clear vocals are backed by slick, Red Dirt country filled with fiddles and pedal steel.” -Texas Music
“Inspired by Mark Chesnutt, John, Michael Montgomery and Garth Brooks. You can hear it in his rich, supple voice.”-Houston Chronicle
“He became a singer-songwriter who explores the commonalities and concerns of small-town America.” -Cowboys & Indians
“’Wrong Side of Town’ has a distinctly country sound which has hints of late 90s and early 2000s song structure to it. While that could sink some songs, it's a strength of ‘Wrong Side of Town’… [WSOT] hits all the right notes." - Matt Bjorke, Roughstock
There are few artists today who can match Carter’s blend of native talent, determination, and drive. Audiences find his lyrics compelling and his live shows invigorating. His latest release, “Wrong Side of Town,” dropped in June 2022 securing him a debut on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ronnie Dunn, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Lane, LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna & Chris Young.
To stay up to date with Will Carter visit the following:
Website: www.willcarterband.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/WillCarterOfficial/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/willcarterband/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/willcarterband
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@willcarterband
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2fgYyCGINEi2hyDcl2AU7h?si=lHg2zpkPSyyr-2LYqVC2Fg&nd=1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/WillCarterOfficial/
Mark Logsdon
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Will Carter - Wrong Side of Town