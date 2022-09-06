"Exit Wounds", a novel about grief and loss by Annie O’Neill Stein, was published today posthumously
"Exit Wounds" is a literary coming-of-age novel full of dark Irish humor and poignant observations about life.
Sadly, after years of work writing 'Exit Wounds', Annie passed away just weeks before the publication she so looked forward to. The book is a testament to her talent and tenacity.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Permanent Press published Annie O’Neill Stein’s novel, "Exit Wounds", posthumously in her honor on Sept. 6, 2022. Annie O’Neill Stein (December 14, 1950- July 30, 2022) passed away shortly before the publication of her long-awaited novel. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Stein, and her two daughters. Jeffrey says, “I used to call Annie the Iron Twig because, despite her petite frame, she was a fierce warrior seeking the truth and willing to speak of realities often avoided by others. Beneath the tough outer shell was a warm and tender heart with a voice ready for those who needed someone to champion their cause.”
— Jeffrey Stein
"Exit Wounds" explores the story of what happens when you can’t express grief or primal loss. Born to a shanty Irish on one side and Park Avenue privilege on the other, protagonist Laura navigates a turbulent childhood filled with the alcohol-fueled abuse of her volatile father and her mother’s excessive drinking. When her mother dies, thirteen-year-old Laura takes on the role of her sisters’ protector. Throughout her journey, she experiments with different substances and finds herself becoming a successful artist. When she is finally able to deal with her grief and make peace with herself, she works to love and accept that the most wonderful and difficult experiences come in unexpected ways.
Alice McDermott, a writer who Stein studied under said, “[It is a] fiercely honest novel about the rough strife that constitutes a woman’s life as daughter, lover, artist, wife and mother. Annie O’Neill Stein depicts with wry wisdom and an unfailingly clear eye how early trauma and grief can vie with memories of joy and love both to shape the future and to create a singular soul. 'Exit Wounds' is a brief novel full of life.”
New York native Annie O’Neill Stein moved to Los Angeles in the ‘80s as an actress. After many small parts in television, from Miami Vice to Charlie’s Angels, she eventually found her true passion: writing. It is only fitting that one of the first endorsers of the novel was Hollywood producer Moritz Borman, who called "Exit Wounds" a "brave, raw story of redemption infused with clever and witty black Irish humor." Other early admirers of the book include screenwriter and director Nicholas Meyer, publisher and author Tom Lutz, editor Robert Wallace, and authors Jan Cherubin and Matthew Specktor.
Throughout her writing journey, Stein also led creative writing workshops with foster teens and published a series of short stories and poetry, "Beauty From Ashes", written by foster youth.
When asked to describe her work, she said, “The humor and depth of 'Exit Wounds' will open the reader up to the importance of grieving and the need to come to terms with one’s past. I hope that many readers will relate to the journey we all must take to learn from and leave our pasts behind.”
Annie O’Neill Stein has spent the past ten years writing her debut novel, "Exit Wounds". Her family and publisher hope that her artistic legacy lives on through this book. Her husband, Jeffrey, says, “Sadly, after years of work writing 'Exit Wounds', Annie passed away just weeks before the publication she so looked forward to. The book is a testament to the talent and tenacity she displayed in producing this work.”
Her family and friends will continue spreading the word about her book and legacy through events, select media features, and tributes.
