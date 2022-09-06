Update: Inspection on NB I-81 (George N. Wade) Bridge in Dauphin County
09/06/2022
Tomorrow’s inspection postponed due to the forecast for rain; Thursday to proceed as planned
Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on the bridge inspection planned for this week on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County.
Tomorrow’s inspection has been postponed due to the forecast for rain. Weather permitting, the inspection scheduled for Thursday, September 8, will proceed as planned.
The right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
