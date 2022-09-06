Rockhill Drive Ramp to U.S. 1 South to Close Next Tuesday for Two Years for Bridge Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for approximately two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S. 1, exit at Penndel/Business U.S. 1 and turn left at a temporary signalized intersection at the bottom of the ramp onto Old Lincoln Highway to access the ramp to southbound U.S. 1.

The ramp will be closed for construction of the new U.S. 1 bridge over Rockhill Drive and other improvements at the interchange. The closure is expected to begin sometime after 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 13.

Motorists are reminded that southbound Old Lincoln Highway remains closed through late-September from the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township for reconstruction. Motorists are being directed to use southbound U.S. 1 to the Neshaminy Interchange, then turn right onto Rockhill Drive to access Old Lincoln Highway.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this year.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #













