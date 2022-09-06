Next Generation Sequencing Market | Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030

Based on application the biomarkers & cancer segment held the major share in 2020. By region on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type, Application, Technology, End user, and: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030,” The global next generation sequencing market size was valued at $6,598.62 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Next generation sequencing (NGS, NextGenSeq) is used for sequencing genomes at high speed and at low cost. It is also known as second generation sequencing (SGS) or massively parallel sequencing (MPS). The technology is used to determine the order of nucleotides in entire genomes or targeted regions of DNA or RNA This technology is used for the identification of biomarkers for early diagnosis as well as personalized treatments, which has significantly impacted the change of the traditional medicine model of diagnosis to a precision medicine model.

Download Free Sample Copy of The Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2048

High-end technological advancements in NGS, surge in applications of NGS, and rise in demand for genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market. On the other hand, standardization concerns over NGS-based diagnostics, lack of skilled professionals, and several ethical and legal limitations restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for cloud computing and potential data management services are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Based on application, the biomarkers & cancer segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The agriculture and animal research segment, however, would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.0% by 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Major Key Players -

The report provides some of the key players operating in the next generation sequencing market include Illumine, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Qiagen N.V., 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc., Genomatix GmbH, and PierianDx. and among others.

For Purchase Inquiry of The Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2048

According to analyst perspective, the next generation sequencing market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future. The market has drawn the interest of the healthcare industry. Owing to increase in distinct applications and interventions such as diagnostics, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine. As a technology, NGS is better and more advanced than its predecessors, especially microarray, owing to increased affordability of comprehensive sequence-based genomic analysis. The next generation sequencing market is dominated by well-established players; hence, the market is anticipated to witness intense competition.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of next generation sequence market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of next generation sequence market in 2030?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the next generation sequence market report?

Q5. Does the next generation sequence market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in next generation sequence market ?

Key Findings Of The Study

North America occupied dominant position in global next generation sequencing market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR 19.0% during the forecast period.

By application, Biomarker and cancer segment was the highest contributor to the next generation sequencing market, in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By product type, consumable segment was the highest contributor to the market, in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

By technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.