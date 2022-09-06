Sen. Kearney Announces Over $1.6 Million in Grants for Recreation & Community Revitalization Projects in 26th District  

SPRINGFIELD, PA – September 6, 2022 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) today announced that more than $1.6 million in Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants have been awarded to support several community projects in the 26th Senatorial District.

Chester-Ridley-Crum Watersheds Association, Marple Township, Media Borough, Prospect Park Borough, Ridley Township, Rutledge Borough, Upper Darby Township, and Willistown Conservation Trust, Inc., will receive a combined total of $1,635,400 through DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2).

“The 26th district is home to some of the most beautiful open spaces in our Commonwealth,” said Senator Kearney. “I am thrilled that these projects are receiving much-needed funding to support revitalization efforts, making our area more attractive to live, work and play. I believe that when we support community initiatives like these, we are helping to create better life experiences for everyone.”

Chester-Ridley-Crum Watersheds Association received $116,000 to assist with construction of riparian forest buffers along the waterways in the Delaware River Watershed, Chester and Delaware counties, and other site related-improvements.

Marple Township was awarded $250,000 to help rehabilitate and develop Marple Veterans Memorial Park. The scope of work will include renovations to the internal loop trail, construction of pedestrian walkways, stormwater management updates, ADA accessibility compliance, and parking.

Media Borough was allocated $126,800 for the development of Philip Green Parkway.

Prospect Park Borough received $87,500 for the rehabilitation of Park Square, including installation of playground equipment, and construction of stormwater management measures.

Ridley Township was awarded $157,500 to restore Nall Field. Rehabilitation to this area will include the installation of lighting and other utilities, landscaping, the purchase of a project sign, and other site-related maintenance.

Rutledge Borough was allocated $250,000 to help rehabilitate Triangle Park. The project will involve renovations to a basketball court, construction of a pedestrian walkway, installation of lighting and utilities, and ADA accessibility updates.

Upper Darby Township received $174,000 to assist with the development of the Newtown Square Branch Trial. The project will include construction of a trail from Marshall Road to Beverly Hills Recreation Area. Development efforts will also include landscaping, ADA accessibility compliance, and other site-related updates.

Willistown Conservation Trust, Inc., was awarded $375,000 to help acquire six acres of land for an addition to the Kirkwood Preserve.

Willistown Conservation Trust, Inc., also received an additional $98,600 to help rehabilitate and further develop Rushton Woods Preserve. The scope of work for this project includes construction of a pedestrian walkway, installation of stormwater management measures, riparian forest buffers, landscaping, and other project-related improvements.

About the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants (C2P2):

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC) assists local governments and recreation and conservation organizations with funding for projects related to, parks, recreation and conservation. C2P2 grants can fund planning, acquisition, and development of public parks, recreation areas, motorized and non-motorized trails, river conservation and access, and conservation of open space. Grants also support regional and statewide partnerships that build capacity to better develop and manage resources.

