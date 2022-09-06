Submit Release
Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced management's participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of each presentation are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat
Date: September 13, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Company presentation
Date: September 14, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Webcasts of these events will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya's website. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Investors
Michelle Corral
Tenaya Therapeutics
IR@tenayathera.com

Media
Wendy Ryan
Ten Bridge Communications
wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com


