Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced management's participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



Details of each presentation are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat

Date: September 13, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Company presentation

Date: September 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Webcasts of these events will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya's website. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

