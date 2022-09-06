SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of the WaveForm® TA (TLIF Articulating) Interbody System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE, a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the WaveForm TA (TLIF Articulating) Interbody System.



The WaveForm TA Interbody System is designed to deliver an interbody to the anterior portion of the disc space to optimize sagittal alignment and endplate support. With an array of footprint and lordotic options from which to choose, surgeons have the ability to address specific anatomical needs intraoperatively and without adversely impacting surgical workflow.

"WaveForm TA is an exciting addition to our interbody portfolio and provides a best-in-class offering in what we estimate is the $175 million U.S. TLIF market for 3D-printed and solid titanium products," stated Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. "This system provides a versatile and reproducible lumbar interbody solution, while providing efficiency through cross-compatible instrumentation. This allows surgeons the flexibility of choosing from multiple SeaSpine implant families with only one set of familiar instrumentation."

WaveForm interbody devices offer the next level of 3D-printed architectural innovation, balancing key geometric and manufacturing advancements without compromising clinical requirements. The WaveForm TA Interbody System utilizes innovative WaveForm technology to deliver a highly porous, yet robust, architecture intended to optimize subsidence resistance, implant stiffness, and orthobiologics packability, while maintaining radiographic visualization during intraoperative and postoperative imaging.

"The WaveForm TA implant has a very thoughtful design. The porosity allows for bony in-growth while also balancing the ideal roughness," said Dr. Alex Mohit of NeoSpine and Tacoma General Hospital. "The simple and efficient instrumentation has been fine-tuned to insert the implant safely and accurately. I have been extremely impressed with the results."

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine's complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients' evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

