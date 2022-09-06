Disposable Gloves Market | Forecasted to Cross Valuation of $29,807.71 Million by 2030

Increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in synthetic alternatives of gloves are expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Disposable Gloves Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global disposable gloves market size was valued at $10,248.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $29,807.71 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Disposable gloves form an essential part in maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of users, patients and caregivers, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing laboratory experiments to ensure safety of the personnel. The use of gloves minimizes possibility of infection, and pathogens. Adoption of disposable gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications across the world. Advent of newer manufacturing technologies, increase in awareness regarding benefits of disposable gloves, and improved healthcare practices are expected to foster the market growth.

Disposable gloves are majorly utilized in the medical sector, owing to increase in prevalence of diseases and infections. Moreover, disposable gloves are used in non-medical applications in sectors such as industrial, food industry, and clean room. In addition, polyethylene-based disposable gloves are in high demand in the industry, owing to their cost effectiveness and ease of availability. Moreover, increase in demand for food safety across the world supplements adoption of polyethylene gloves. In addition, use of non-powder gloves supplements the market growth as these gloves do not develop adhesion and granulomas, thereby reducing the risk of post-operative wound infections latex allergies, sensitizations, and hypersensitivity.

However, toxic reaction from certain gloves as well as competition pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology related to development of novel disposable gloves, and unmet demand in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

On the basis of region, North America generated major revenue worth $3,992.65 million in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate the global disposable gloves market in the future. This is due to increased hygiene awareness, a rise in the risk of infections and contamination among end users, and improved safety regulations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to presence of high populace in countries such as India and China, which have a prominent prevalence rate of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, and unmet medical needs across the other developing nations as well.

Major Key Players -

Sri Trang Agro Industry PCL (Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc., Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare), Hartalega Holdings Berhad and Dynarex Corporation.

Key Findings Of The Study -

By type, nitrile segment was the highest contributor to the disposable gloves market in 2019.

By form, non-powdered segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019.

By application, medical segment was the highest contributor to the disposable gloves market in 2019.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

