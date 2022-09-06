Submit Release
Calithera to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA, a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company's founder, president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 12-14 both virtually and in New York, NY.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.calithera.com.  The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer, Calithera is advancing a robust pipeline of investigational, small-molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic and solid tumor cancers for which there are currently limited treatment options.

Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Calithera's product candidates, the overall advancement of Calithera's product candidates in preclinical development and clinical trials, the unmet need in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, and Calithera's plans to continue development of its product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or be successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Stephanie Wong
Chief Financial Officer
650.870.1063
ir@Calithera.com

INVESTORS:
Burns McClellan
Lee Roth
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com


