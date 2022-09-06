Submit Release
Celularity Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. CELU ("Celularity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, today announced that Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET

  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed on the Investors section of Celularity's website at https://celularity.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived and available following the event for approximately 30 days.

About Celularity
Celularity Inc. CELU headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.
To learn more, visit celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:
Carlos Ramirez SVP, Investor Relations
Celularity Inc.
carlos.ramirez@celularity.com


