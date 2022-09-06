Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,248 in the last 365 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Lake Street's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will be participating at Lake Street Capital Market's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference in New York, on September 14, 2022. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Its lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company's website at www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906006028/en/

You just read:

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Lake Street's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.