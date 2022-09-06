FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6, 2022 CONTACT: Evan Davis, director

NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation

919-707-3072 Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to meet Sept. 13 WHO/WHAT: The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold an advisory committee meeting to review the trust fund budget and hear reports on easement closings, Cycle XVI applications and other trust fund activity.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

1:30 p.m. WHERE: The meeting will take place in the Hall of Fame Room at the Agriculture Building, 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public can also join via conference call. The public may access the call at conference number 984-204-1487. Enter the conference ID 459 707 994, followed by the # key. BACKGROUND

INFORMATION: The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry, purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products. -30-1