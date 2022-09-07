Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Line-Up of First-Ever Luxury Property Exhibition to Auction Live at Sotheby’s

The sale includes offerings closing live at Sotheby’s New York—the first property exhibition to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury.

We’re honored to host our Global Sale property exhibition at Sotheby’s in New York City. This is truly a historic moment, and we look forward to making history.”” — Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its September Global Sale lineup of nearly $200 million of luxury properties spanning the globe—the majority offered No Reserve—including a selection of marquee offerings closing live at Sotheby’s New York on 15 September, marking the first-ever exhibition of properties to gavel at the brand’s York Avenue headquarters. Buyers may also place bids digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, from anywhere in the world.

“We’re honored to host our Global Sale property exhibition at Sotheby’s in New York City, offering our sellers and listing agents the opportunity to be among the first to ever sell a property live with a brand as famed as Sotheby’s,” stated Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers. “This is truly a historic moment, and we look forward to making history.”

The firm’s most highly anticipated and largest events of the year, the properties hand-picked for inclusion in Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Global Sales represent some of the finest luxury real estate offerings in the world, now also positioned alongside the finest art and luxury goods via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s auction house. Properties are simultaneously showcased on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional exposure in London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, as well as on preview at Sotheby’s New York during The Luxury Edit, a sale series showcasing the season’s best watches, jewels, designer handbags, wine and spirits, and more. This exhibition is open for viewing 6-12 September.

“As the industry leader, we’ve admired Sotheby's brand recognition and prestige for many years. And now, we not only share that brand, but are also hosting the first property exhibition to gavel live at their flagship gallery in New York,” said Laura Brady, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Since our acquisition in November, we have become part of an even greater vision with Sotheby’s, and we look forward to continuing to service all brands and clients worldwide, now with additional resources and reach.”

Offerings include Karinya Napa Valley, a 40-plus acre estate between Napa Valley and the Mayacama Mountains; an English Manor made of imported limestone in Houston, Texas; a luxury villa overlooking the ocean in Thailand, a French-inspired custom Chateau in prestigious Westlake Village, California; a rustic villa with a wellness center in Tulum, Mexico; a Jackson, Wyoming lodge that borders the National Elk Refuge, and a resort-like tropical escape in Pensacola, Florida.

Featured Properties Include:

Chateau Plaisance | Westlake Village, CA

Bid 9–15 September

Atop a private knoll in the prestigious enclave of Sherwood Country Club, Chateau Plaisance offers French-inspired living and a decadent location. 900 West Stafford Road will auction in cooperation with listing agents Joanie Young and Cathie Messina of Sotheby's International Realty. The property is currently listed for $19.995 million with No Reserve.

Chateau Plaisance consists of 2.95± acres of park-like grounds and boasts views of Jack Nicholas' signature golf course and the Santa Monica Mountains. Formal box-hedge gardens with roses and lawns thrive between cobblestoned walkways and life-sized statuary. Additional outdoor features include the infinity pool and waterfall, the filigreed iron topped gazebo overlooking the koi pond, and the 52-foot reflection pond with bronze horses. Indoors past the grand rotunda is the marble staircase and coved ceilings, complete with a Baccarat chandelier and murals. The owners’ passion for classic architecture and attention to detail carries cohesively throughout the estate. The Grand Salon & Ballroom offers a venue to gather beneath 22-foot hand-painted ceilings, or entertain approximately 150 guests in the Grand Plaza outdoors.

3996 Inverness Drive | Houston, TX

Bid 8–15 September

Tucked away in the bucolic Tall Timbers section of Houston’s exclusive River Oaks sits an English Manor Estate. 3996 Inverness Drive will auction in cooperation with listing agent Jay Monrow of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. The property is currently listed for $17.9 million with No Reserve.

Centrally located just minutes from the heart of Houston, the manor is surrounded by stunning Parterre Gardens and fountains all while offering a modern home. Built of imported English limestone, rough hewn slate floors, and textiles from European design houses, this home is suited for day-to-day family living as well as hosting events for hundreds. Entertain with ease with a movie theatre, Billiards lounge, and wine cellar.

Karinya | Napa Valley, CA

Bid 8–15 September

850 Sanitarium Road is a self-sufficient, luxury property on over 40 acres of land. Karinya, translated from aboriginal Australian culture, means “peaceful home”, which is fitting for this modern recluse. In cooperation with Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, the property is currently listed for $19.9 million with a $12.5 million Reserve.

Tucked atop a promontory between Napa Valley’s verdant floor and the soaring heights of the Mayacamas Mountains, this estate was designed to elevate the panoramic vistas stretching in every direction.

This once-in-a-lifetime property is constructed of glass, steel beams, and hand-hewn Bianco Avorio limestone, the estate features a unique “disappearing gate” at the end of the circular motor court, with a courtyard beyond. Outdoors, a granite water feature and million-year-old “earth pearls” promise harmony with nature that is fulfilled in the home’s entry with windows framing Napa Valley below. Deeper within, two living spaces form an ideal venue for entertaining. Every corner is as breathtaking as the scenery. With 41-plus acres mixed between woodland and immaculate landscaping, the grounds are as enchanting as the interiors.

The main residence at Karinya boasts three bedrooms, two offices that can be converted into bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, along with an attached three-car garage. Across the property you can find a private, two-suite guest apartment. This separate A-frame residence had two bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a private living space, a wrap-around deck, an attached two-car garage, and a bocce court. This masterpiece was constructed with limestone, steel beams, and stucco. Throughout the home you can find Venetian plaster walls, white oak millwork with trim, custom doors and windows, and a harmonious floor plan. Warm and modern design connect the living, dining, cooking, family, and music rooms while preserving two distinct yet harmonious living spaces. The primary suite is situated in its own wing which contains superb views, pool access, his and hers dressing rooms, an outdoor shower, and a gym/yoga room with windows and mirrors. The property also boasts a 2,000-bottle wine library with separate temperature controlled areas for both red and white wine.

2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, WY

Bid 9–15 September

Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgorw of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. The property is currently listed for $8.5 million with No Reserve.

Unobstructed views of the Teton Mountain Range are in plenty at 2205 North Nowlin Trail, including the iconic peak of Grand Teton itself. With the National Elk Refuge bordering 5.14 acres of paradise, some of the absolute best wildlife viewing in all of Jackson Hole can be found=. The home itself is an ideal mix of rustic and luxury, with warm log siding and a sprawling footprint that suits the pastoral landscape in every direction. This view is framed from the living room, where large windows stretch from hardwood floors to the cathedral ceiling high above. Entertain around the natural stone wood-burning fireplace for a night in, or enjoy a sunset from the entertaining deck. Beyond the indoor-to-out entertaining spaces, this horse-friendly property features easy access to local riding trails plus an incredible roster of native fauna.

Seller Louis Appignani describes 2205 North Nowlin Trail as “the most desirable location in Jackson Hole”. He adds, “Located just fifteen minutes from downtown, the estate is offered fully furnished, featuring an upscale western style— the home is truly a one of a kind gem.”

Amanpuri Luxury Ocean Villa | Phuket, Thailand

Bid 23–29 September

Discover a world of uninhibited luxury and timeless style at Amanpuri at this four-bedroom luxury ocean villa, going to auction in cooperation with listing agent Prakaipeth Meechoosarn of CBRE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The property is currently listed for $18 million with a pre-sale estimate of $12.5 million to $17.5 million.

The ultra-luxe beach resort community with a worldwide reputation for personal service, fine cuisine and carefully curated experiences is home to this luxury villa. Set overlooking the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea, the property has all the beauty, simplicity, and service of an Aman resort, paired with the comfort and seclusion of a private home. With unobstructed ocean and sunset views from the interior and exterior spaces, this luxurious residence is the perfect slice of paradise. Designed by Ed Tuttle, the extraordinary architect behind several Aman destinations, the interior is thoughtfully furnished with antiques and art that complement the beautiful, high-quality Thailand teak wood ceilings and columns. Unwind in the villa’s beautiful dark, stone, tiled pool, or enjoy meals and entertain company outside in the dining sala. The primary villa offers its own sitting room and features elaborate wood paneling throughout, making it an ultimate retreat. The Villa is also located within a mature coconut plantation, hidden away from the main resort, but within walking distance or a short drive from the resort’s main compound. Immaculately-designed open air outdoor living and dining areas allow for seamless alfresco living in a year-round balmy climate. Every need is met and every dream is realized within the exclusive Amanpuri.

Located on the island of Phuket in Thailand, Amanpuri is the flagship hotel of Aman Resorts and is known for fine cuisine, luxury, and unparalleled service. The resort is located on the west coast of the island on Pansea Beach and has received many awards since it first opened nearly 34 years ago. The villas are located on a private headland with stunning views of the ocean, offering peace and serenity for visitors and residents alike. Take advantage of the luxurious amenities available on the resort, such as the beach club and spas, or take a curated adventure to one of the thirty Buddhist temples on the island to experience authentic Thai history and culture.

2120 Whaley Avenue | Pensacola, FL

Bid 8–15 September

Elevate every-day living to waterfront luxury at 2120 Whaley Avenue, auctioning in cooperation with listing agent Rachael Whibbs of Levin Rinke Realty. The property is listed for $7.5 million with No Reserve.

This premier Pensacola property offers a prime position on Bayou Texar in prestigious East Hill, with its elegant design being every bit as appealing as the panoramic vistas surrounding it. With 230 feet of waterfront, the estate is positioned to maximize panoramic vistas from every vantage point. Direct outdoor access from each of the home’s three levels ensures a waterfront patio is always near. Enjoy effortless indoor-to-outdoor entertaining with amenities from a high-end outdoor kitchen to a stunning infinity-edge pool. The four-hole putting green and private boat dock with a lift cement this property as a resort-like escape. Inside, the main-level gourmet kitchen with its roster of high-end appliances partners perfectly with the guest suites, waiting to welcome friends and family alike. An in-law suite with a second fully fitted kitchen and spacious recreation rooms ensure guests will feel immediately at home.

“By working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I know we will be able to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Whibbs. “From my expertise in the local market, to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ robust database, I am looking forward to finding the perfect buyer who can appreciate the incredible location, views, and endless amenities of this supreme waterfront estate.”

Additional September Global Sale Properties Include:

29641 State Road 70 East | Sarasota, FL

Bid 9-15 September

Listed for $6.995M. No Reserve.

Rustin Luxury Villa & Retreat Center | Tulum, Mexico

Bid 8-15 September

Listed for $5.7M. No Reserve.

Contemporary Chalet | Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Bid 22-27 September

Listed for $16.8M CHF. Presale Estimate $8.5M-$15M CHF.

0 Highway 1 | Big Sur, CA

Bid 29 September-5 October

Listed for $11.995M. No Reserve.

43 Graceview Drive | Near New York City, New Jersey

Bid 7–15 September

Listed for $4.99M. No Reserve.

Eagle Crest | Oak Glen, CA

Bid 8–15 September

Listed for $6.25M. No Reserve.

Samujana Villa 22 | Koh Samui, Thailand

Bid 23–29 September

Currently Listed for $4M. Pre-Sale Estimate: $2.5-$3.5M.

1120 Guilford Court | Near Washington, D.C., Virginia

Bid 9–15 September

Listed for $8.7M. No Reserve.

Other Upcoming Properties:

Waterfalling Estate | Big Island, HI

Bid 7–9 September

Currently Listed for $9.95M. $5.75M Reserve.

Snow Valley | Manchester, Near Stratton, VT

Bid 8–20 September

Buy now for $3.65M. $2.05M Reserve.

133 Ravine Drive | Coldstream, Canada

Bid 24–31 September

Currently Listed for $6.99M. No reserve.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ final Global Sale of the year will be held in December. A very limited number of consignments are now being accepted. Enquiries may be submitted at +1 212.984.3890 or visit GlobalAuctionCollection.com.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.