Group B Public Comment Hearings schedule in Louisville and the complete monograph are available.

The 2022 Group B Public Comment Hearings will be held Sept. 14–18, 2022, at the Kentucky International Convention Center during the International Code Council Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. The Public Comment Hearing schedule — with start and end times, schedule notes and list of International Codes — is now available by clicking here. The 2022 Group B Public Comment Agenda (the complete monograph) for consideration at the Public Comment Hearings is available online. This monograph addresses hearings on public comments on proposed code changes to the administrative provisions, International Building Code (structural), International Existing Building Code, and International Residential Code (building). Read more here.