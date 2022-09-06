Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,341 in the last 365 days.

Group B Public Comment Hearings schedule in Louisville and the complete monograph are available.

The 2022 Group B Public Comment Hearings will be held Sept. 14–18, 2022, at the Kentucky International Convention Center during the International Code Council Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. The Public Comment Hearing schedule — with start and end times, schedule notes and list of International Codes — is now available by clicking here. The 2022 Group B Public Comment Agenda (the complete monograph) for consideration at the Public Comment Hearings is available online. This monograph addresses hearings on public comments on proposed code changes to the administrative provisions, International Building Code (structural), International Existing Building Code, and International Residential Code (building). Read more here.

You just read:

Group B Public Comment Hearings schedule in Louisville and the complete monograph are available.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.