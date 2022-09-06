The Broadway Exchange and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Partner to Create a Limited-Edition Digital Collectible
NEW YORK, NY, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broadway Exchange and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Partner to Create a Limited-Edition Digital Collectible that Provides Fans with Exclusive Access to the Show’s Final Dress Rehearsal
Today, The Broadway Exchange, the premiere digital collectibles marketplace for theatre fans, and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, a send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, announced the creation of a digital collectible that gives buyers exclusive access to the show’s final dress rehearsal.
The limited-edition digital collectible – there will only be 100 in the drop at a cost of $50 each – includes a video message from the show’s creators and access to the final dress, scheduled for Sunday, September 11. Performances are set to begin on Monday, September 12, ahead of opening night on Thursday, September 22 at Playhouse 46 at St Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street).
The collectible will be available for purchase at 11:11 AM on Wednesday, September 7 on The Broadway Exchange’s marketplace, www.bwayx.com.
“We’re excited to give our fans the opportunity to connect with our show in a very modern and unique way,” said the musical’s writer, Jonathan Hogue. “Our fans not only get to take home a digital collectible as a memento, but they can also enjoy the exclusive experience of seeing the show prior to opening. We think they’ll love it.”
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. The musical takes a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983, when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.
The Broadway Exchange builds on the tradition of theatre merchandise by creating authorized digital collectibles crafted from the IP of production partners. Each collection is unique, drawing on the scenes, songs, costumes and set designs of partner shows.
“The Broadway Exchange merges live theatre IP and technology to tell stories and engage audiences,” said Ron Guirguis, CEO of MuseWorks Labs, the parent company of The Broadway Exchange. “Partnering with Stranger Sings! to create this unique digital asset combined with a behind the scenes look at the production is an excellent way to celebrate the show—and celebrate its fans.”
For more information about The Broadway Exchange, please contact Maddie Sweeney at Madelyn.sweeney@museworkslabs.io.
About The Broadway Exchange
The Broadway Exchange is a digital collectibles marketplace dedicated to helping live theatre thrive in the digital economy so that everyone benefits. We partner with the theatre community to create, promote and sell compelling digital collectibles and amazing experiences that build deeper connections between fans and creators.
Mike Holloway
Today, The Broadway Exchange, the premiere digital collectibles marketplace for theatre fans, and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, a send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, announced the creation of a digital collectible that gives buyers exclusive access to the show’s final dress rehearsal.
The limited-edition digital collectible – there will only be 100 in the drop at a cost of $50 each – includes a video message from the show’s creators and access to the final dress, scheduled for Sunday, September 11. Performances are set to begin on Monday, September 12, ahead of opening night on Thursday, September 22 at Playhouse 46 at St Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street).
The collectible will be available for purchase at 11:11 AM on Wednesday, September 7 on The Broadway Exchange’s marketplace, www.bwayx.com.
“We’re excited to give our fans the opportunity to connect with our show in a very modern and unique way,” said the musical’s writer, Jonathan Hogue. “Our fans not only get to take home a digital collectible as a memento, but they can also enjoy the exclusive experience of seeing the show prior to opening. We think they’ll love it.”
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. The musical takes a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983, when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.
The Broadway Exchange builds on the tradition of theatre merchandise by creating authorized digital collectibles crafted from the IP of production partners. Each collection is unique, drawing on the scenes, songs, costumes and set designs of partner shows.
“The Broadway Exchange merges live theatre IP and technology to tell stories and engage audiences,” said Ron Guirguis, CEO of MuseWorks Labs, the parent company of The Broadway Exchange. “Partnering with Stranger Sings! to create this unique digital asset combined with a behind the scenes look at the production is an excellent way to celebrate the show—and celebrate its fans.”
For more information about The Broadway Exchange, please contact Maddie Sweeney at Madelyn.sweeney@museworkslabs.io.
About The Broadway Exchange
The Broadway Exchange is a digital collectibles marketplace dedicated to helping live theatre thrive in the digital economy so that everyone benefits. We partner with the theatre community to create, promote and sell compelling digital collectibles and amazing experiences that build deeper connections between fans and creators.
Mike Holloway
MuseWorks Labs INC
+1 917-626-5688
email us here