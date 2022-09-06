Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, 6 September 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss to congratulate her on her appointment on 6 September 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 SEPTEMBER 2022

. . . . .

6 September 2022

Dear Prime Minister Truss,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Your premiership comes at a time of significant challenges, as well as opportunities in an uncertain global environment. The fundamentals of our bilateral relationship remain strong. Singapore and the United Kingdom share strong historical ties, with warm people-to-people links. We cooperate robustly across many sectors including trade and investment, security and defence, and in research and innovation. Singapore reaffirms our commitment to the mutually beneficial economic partnership through the United Kingdom-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which you signed in December 2020 in Singapore.

Bilateral collaboration has also expanded to new and emerging areas, such as cyber security and the digital economy. The United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement is a milestone for both countries and unlocks new growth prospects for our businesses. I am also glad our officials have begun work on a framework for green economy cooperation, which can create many opportunities for our peoples and businesses.

Singapore and the United Kingdom are staunch supporters of a rules-based multilateral order, and the need to uphold international law. I am confident that we will maintain the strong momentum in our bilateral relations. I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen our partnership for the future.

I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP

Prime Minister

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland