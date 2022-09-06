Carte Wealth Management Inc selects SideDrawer as its Exclusive Recommended Partner

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SideDrawer, a secure document collaboration platform, is pleased to be selected by Carte Wealth Management Inc. as their Exclusive Recommended Partner for 700+ financial advisors across Canada. Carte Wealth is one of Canada’s fastest-growing independent financial firms, offering a fully digital experience for their advisors and clients. Given Carte’s origins are rooted in financial planning, SideDrawer is a natural fit in the advisor technology stack.



“We have made significant investments in technology, risk management and processes to help our advisors scale their businesses. Financial planning requires a tremendous amount of sensitive client data and document gathering, which is typically done over email or via file sharing links, both of which are inefficient and unsafe,” said Maria Flores, President and Chief Operating Officer of Carte Wealth Management Inc. “Salesforce is a key component of our technology stack, and SideDrawer’s native integration enhances security without compromising advisor productivity and client experience.”

“Carte continues to be ranked by its advisors as Canada’s #1 investment dealer in Canada with Investment Executive’s Dealer Report Card. We’re honored to be selected as their Exclusive Recommended Partner for their Carte Core technology stack, addressing a key productivity and security concern for financial advisors. In today’s world, data breaches are a growing business risk. We’re thrilled to offer a unique solution that elevates a firm’s cyber security levels, enhances their productivity, and maintains a superior client experience,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder of SideDrawer.

Salesforce continues to expand into the financial services market, and external collaboration for document management remains a key need for many firms. "SideDrawer is the best option Brightmark has seen for a document management platform that isn't reliant on expensive development costs," says Matthew Maingot, CEO of Brightmark. “We’re excited to work with SideDrawer in implementing their native Lightning Web Component app for Carte’s advisors.”

Carte Wealth Management’s advisors can contact us at carte@sidedrawer.com to learn more about the opportunity.

About SideDrawer

SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: https://www.sidedrawer.com.

About Carte Wealth

Carte Wealth Management Inc. is an independent mutual fund dealer across Canada and exempt market products dealer in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario , providing clients with mutual funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), principal protected notes (PPNs), guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), and private placement. Carte has been ranked the #1 Investment Dealer in Canada on Investment Executive’s Dealer Report Card for the past four years (sharing the #1 rating in 2020 with one other dealership). Investments firms are ranked by their advisors. Carte Risk Management Inc. is an insurance managing general agency licensed in the province of Ontario, providing clients with life insurance products and services as well as segregated fund investment solutions. Carte Risk Management has been recognized in 2022 as Canada’s Fastest Growing Brokerage by Insurance Business Canada.

About Brightmark

Brightmark Inc, founded in 2006, is a Salesforce specialist focused on enabling clients to get the most out of their investment. This commitment to excellence allows us to recruit and retain an outstanding team of Salesforce experts. Our team members collectively represent more than 150 years of experience with the technology and have earned more than 40 Salesforce Certifications. With more than 100 Salesforce implementations for financial services clients, we’ve learned that productive business relationships centre on trust through honesty, integrity and transparency. Please visit us at https://www.brightmark.ca to learn more about Brightmark.

Contact:

Ali Qureshi

+1 855 663 7070

hello@sidedrawer.com