Join MDC for free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin Sept. 28

Chillicothe, Mo. – A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Some prior experience is helpful, but beginners are welcome and will be given basic instruction on paddling a kayak or canoe. MDC will provide kayaks, canoes, paddles, and life jackets. Floaters can also bring their own watercraft and gear. The float will begin at MDC’s Wabash Access on the river. Once the float trip begins, there will be no place to leave the river until takeout. Participants should bring their own drinks and food.

The float trip may change to the Platte River at the Platte Falls Conservation Area if water levels are not good in the Grand River. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator and float trip leader, will keep participants advised of updates.

This float trip is open to participants ages 14 and older.  COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4c3. For more information, contact Adam Brandsgaard at 660-646-6122 or at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.

